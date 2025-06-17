Viral video shows bizarre Lebanon celebration as missiles fly overhead amid Iran-Israel war | WATCH Shocking scenes from Lebanon as missiles light up the sky amid Iran-Israel tensions. Watch the viral video capturing the bizarre celebration in the midst of conflict.

A bizarre video coming out of Lebanon depicts a stark contrast as the Iran-Israel war approaches one of its most turbulent periods in recent memory. A rooftop bar in Beirut seems unaffected by the rockets blazing across the sky; despite the obvious evidence of conflict nearby, patrons can be seen dancing, taking selfies and enjoying trumpet music.

A viral video shared worldwide on social networking platform X (previously Twitter) depicts this amazing moment of calm among regional turmoil. The scene depicts a trumpet player performing live on a rooftop location, probably one of Beirut's famed nightclubs, such as SPINE or Iris Rooftop, which are both known for their panoramic views of the Mediterranean. A DJ continues his music in the background, while partygoers remain riveted, pointing their phones aloft as missile trails flash in the distance.

An on-screen caption in a video read, “Meanwhile in Lebanon".

While the specific location is unknown, X's AI chatbot Grok speculated that the footage came from a coastal pub in Beirut. The AI observed a lack of visual evidence to locate the actual location but confirmed that the movie depicts present sights in Lebanon, where life continues even as neighbouring countries wait for impact.

The strange photos follow Israel's "Operation Rising Lion", which commenced on June 13. It was a huge air operation that targeted over 100 of Iran's vital locations, including nuclear installations in Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan. The raids also targeted missile bases, air defence systems, the Iranian Defence Ministry's headquarters in Tehran, and critical energy infrastructure. Iranian sources stated that at least 100 people were murdered, including nuclear scientists and key military officials, while over 380 others were injured.

In response, Iran launched "Operation True Promise III", a bombardment of more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones aiming against important Israeli cities in many waves. They included Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, and Haifa. The counterattack reportedly killed at least seven Israelis, while crucial infrastructure was severely damaged.

