Viral Video: Pakistani girl dances to Lata Mangeshkar’s song 'Mera Dil' at wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral Video of Pakistani girl

Viral Video: Music knows no boundaries and this video from Pakistan is proof. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a girl dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s song 'Mera Dil'. The girl appears to be at a wedding function where everyone is mesmerised by her graceful moves. She is seen wearing a green suit and dancing in the center as the guests watch her.

The video posted on an Instagram account is receiving love from both Indians and Pakistanis. "Dil hi nahi bharta jitni baar dekhlo," a user wrote. Another one said, "I don't know why but I watch this again and again , love your steps." A third one reacted to the video saying, "I absolutely LOVED your dance moves. Those who have a problem, they’ll always have a problem. Ignore your haters, stand tall and more power to you! Please come up with more." Watch the viral video here:

Lata Mangeshkar's songs are popular not only in India and Pakistan but in other countries too. Recently, Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne were seen performing on late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic number 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from the popular 1994 Bollywood film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...' at a concert went viral. However, it is not clear if the video was authentic.

'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and has been written by Dev Kohli.

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, after a prolonged illness and hospitalisation, 'The Nightingale of India' passed away at the age of 92 earlier this year. Music gives hope to the soul. From the 1940s to the 2000s, veteran singer late Lata Mangeshkar's work touched many souls, and her contributions to the Indian music industry earned her honorific titles such as Nightingale of India, Queen of Melody, and The Voice of India.

Besides setting a Guinness World Record, numerous awards and honours have been bestowed upon her for her outstanding work and contribution to the Indian music industry. In 1987, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from the Government of India. In recognition of her contributions to the country, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is only the second female singer to be honoured the title, following M. S. Subbulakshmi.

Read More Trending News