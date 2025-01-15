Viral Video: Pakistani Father-Son duo win hearts with their killing moves on 'Soni De Nakhre'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soni De Nakhre dance by Pakistani father-son duo

In a heartwarming moment, A father and son from Lahore, Pakistan, are stealing hearts online with their dancing moves on a Bollywood track 'Soni De Nakhre'. The video of their energetic and joyful dance performance is making rounds on the internet, received 257,037 likes and several comments. The video has been shared by an Instagram user Amina Ali.

In the clip, the duo put on an incredibly electrifying performance that had the audience cheering. The father's confidence and performance steal the show, while the son's perfect coordination with his father, makes it fun to watch. The performance shows the bond between the duo. Their performance is just not a dance, it is a celebration of music, moment and their special bond. Their love for dance touched viewers, making their performance truly inspiring.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Social media reactions

Shortly after posting this video on Instagram, the internet users couldn't get enough of their incredible bond. One user commented, ''This is pure to watch! the father's energy is unmatched.'' Another said, ''The son is incredible, but the father stole the show!''.''This is the kind of positivity we need in our lives'', another user added. Another said, “They’ve got better moves than most professionals!”

The Bollywood track 'Soni De Nakhre is from the movie partner, which was released in 2007. The song was composed by Sajid-Wajid, Wajid Khan, Labh Janjua, Sneha Pant.

