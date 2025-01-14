CA dad's adorable duet with daughter on 'Garaj Garaj' from 'Bandish Bandits' steals hearts, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ronak H Jain with his daughter singing 'Garaj Garaj' from 'Bandish Bandits'

Social media is overflowing with love for a soulful duet between a CA dad and his adorable daughter. Ronak, H Jain, who is a CA by profession and musician by passion, shared a video on his Instagram handle with his daughter, which has received millions of views and likes. In the clip, Ronak passionately sings the iconic track 'Garaj Garaj' from the web series 'Bandish Bandits', while his adorable daughter sweetly chimes in, completing the lyrics. Their heartwarming duet has melted hearts online. The video is captioned, ''Two maestros, no mic needed -- one singing Garaj Garaj and the other making it Garaj Garaj with her cute chaos.''

Watch viral video here:

Social media reactions

Shortly after posting the video on Instagram, social media users could not get enough of this adorable father-daughter moment. One user commented, ''Besides, there are such incredible benefits of exposing children to music from very young age! I am so glad you are imbibing the love for music in your princess life. Kudos to you and lots of love and blessings to her''. Another user commented, ''can watch this on loop!'' The comment section was overflowing with one word, ''cute''.

Song was released in 2020

''Garaj Garaj” is a soulful track from the Hindi series Bandish Bandits. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Sameer Samant. The song was released in 2020.