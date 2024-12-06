Viral video of men carrying camel in motorcycle leaves internet users baffled | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Viral video of men carrying camel in motorcycle.

The camel is called the king of the desert but this does not mean that it cannot walk on the road. When it can walk in the scorching desert, then walking on the road or in the field is no big deal for it. However, a camel cannot walk at the speed at which a vehicle can run. Thus, to save the cost of transport, some people carried a camel on a bike in a viral video.

The speechless animal is unable to say anything about this action happening to it. But seeing him with both the bike riders in the clip, it seems that he is also enjoying this ride. People are baffled, they are commenting fiercely on the viral video on the internet, calling the people carrying the camel a donkey.

What is there in the video?

In the video, two men can be seen taking a camel on a bike. Information about when and where this video is from is not available. But this scene does not seem to be from India. Because the flex boards installed around the clip have Urdu or Arabic language written on them. Anyway, in this clip, two men are taking a camel on a bike. The two-wheeler is also seen shaking due to the load on the rear tyre of the bike.

The men have tied both the legs of the camel with a rope. Let us tell you that the weight of a camel is more than 100 kg. In such a situation, taking it on a bike in this manner is not only dangerous for that speechless animal. But it can also prove to be dangerous for the person driving the bike and the person sitting behind holding the camel.

While posting the video, a user named @MeenaRamesh91 wrote- "I had heard in comedy that it is very difficult for a camel to sit in an Indigo train. But this guy made it sit on the train..! Oh God, what all we have to see."

Take a look viral video:

The video has received 1.5 lakh views and more than 500 likes. While in the comments section, several people have commented fiercely on this video of the camel.

