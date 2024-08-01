Viral video of man performing stunt on top of New York's Empire State Building will give you chills | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Man performs a stunt on top of NYC's Empire State Building.

The internet has been abuzz lately with a video that has left viewers in awe and disbelief. A man, dressed in just a black pant, is seen performing a daring stunt on top of New York's iconic Empire State Building. The video has gone viral and has left people with chills running down their spine. The man's death-defying act has sparked a debate about the thrill-seeking culture and the boundaries of safety.

The video, which has been circulating on social media platforms, shows the man casually performing a stunt along the narrow ledge of the Empire State Building's observation deck. The sheer height of the building, standing at 1,435 feet, makes the stunt even more terrifying to watch.

Many have been left wondering who this daredevil is and why he risked his life for a few minutes of fame. Some speculated that he could be a professional stunt performer or an adrenaline junkie looking for his next thrill. However, the truth behind his identity and motive remains a mystery. However, some commented on the post that they had spotted the man on Travis Scott, an American singer and rapper's story.

An Instagram account named livejn has posted the video and captioned it as "Climbing 1,435 feet above the Empire State Building, New York City, USA." The video has garnered over 49 million views so far.

Take a look at the video here:

Regardless of the man's intentions, this video has sparked a heated debate about the importance of safety and the consequences of engaging in risky stunts. Some have condemned his actions, stating that he put not only his life but also the lives of others at risk. The Empire State Building is a popular tourist attraction, with thousands of people visiting it every day, and any mishap could have had catastrophic consequences.

One user wrote, "This is insane and so stupid no need for this," while another one wrote, "my favorite skyscraper Empire state."

