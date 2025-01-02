Viral video of drunk man sleeping on live wires on electric pole in Andhra leaves internet in splits | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Viral video of a drunk man sleeping on live wires.

Every day people post different videos on social media platforms which you must have seen. Be it Instagram, Facebook or X platform, people keep posting something or the other everywhere. Some pages and accounts are created just so that they can post all the strange things of the world. Some of those videos go viral on social media. A video is going viral right now which will surprise you because usually you would have never seen such a sight with your own eyes. Let us tell you about the video.

The video went viral on social media

Whenever you get tired, you must rest on your bed at home. Some people also lie down on the sofa to straighten their back. But have you ever met a person who lies on electric wires? In the video that is going viral right now, it is seen that a person is comfortably lying on the electric wires. He is relaxing by lying on the wires. The person who is watching him is left with wide-open eyes. The reason why he did this is not known but the video is going viral.

In M. Singipuram village in the Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh, a troubling incident occurred where a drunken man's acts became viral around the country.

The man was seen climbing an electrical pole by onlookers. Unaware of their cries, he climbed to the top as they hurried toward him. They quickly turned off the transformer because they were afraid he might touch the live wires.

The video you just saw has been posted on Instagram from an account named pitchumanimemes. Till the time of writing the news, the video has been seen by many people and more than 6 thousand people have also liked it. After watching the video, a user wrote - "150 power." Another user wrote - "he must be drunk." The third user wrote - "Celebration of the year in the world." The fourth user wrote - "the local version." At the same time, many users have shared the laughing emoji.

