Viral Video: Man lets go of baby stroller to save dog, netizens compare the scene to a movie

Viral Video: You must have come across many hilarious videos on social media. People watch these kinds of videos for entertainment purpose and shares them. Some videos are totally strange while others leave the person with a life lesson. Similarly, a video of a man walking with a stroller leaving the baby in the middle of the road to protect his dog has gone viral.

The video is shared on a social media platform, Reddit, by a user name Animal Being Jerk. In the video, one can witness a man carrying a baby in a stroller along with his dog. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a canine appears and runs towards the dog and the man, who was seen taking an evening walk. Out of reflex, the man let go of the stroller in the middle of the road to protect the dog.

The camera which recorded the whole incident shows that the canine was heading to attack the other dog walking with the man. He protected the dog by taking him along with him while the stroller moves forward without anyone’s support. Another man who was seen walking towards his house can also be seen rushing to save the baby. The caption of the video read, “My dog bolted out the front door and anarchy ensued."

Have a look at the video here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/AnimalsBeingJerks/comments/wwq8es/my_dog_bolted...

Social media user's reaction to the video:

Ever since the video is shared on social media, it has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Netizens are leaving their mixed reactions to the video. While some are showing their concern and suggesting protective ways to keep dogs inside the house, others are relating it to a movie scene.

One user wrote, "And that's exactly why we have baby gates at the top of the stairs to keep our dogs away from the door. My older dog has gotten aggressive and senile and would happily attack any dog walking by if she got out."

Another wrote, “This is my worst fear. My dog is reactive and would 100 percent start a rumble. That’s why I walk him at midnight sadly," “I imagine this is the start of a Final Destination scene the guy let’s go of a stroller and we cut scene to a car backing down a driveway. We see a man running out of his house in flip flops but at the last min he ditches them. Back to the owner tossing the dog and it lands funny maybe breaking a leg. We pan back to see the stroller racing down the street towards the car….”, wrote the third user.

