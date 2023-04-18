Viral Video: Lioness gets attacked by pack of hyenas, watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Lioness gets attacked by pack of hyenas

Trending News: Lionesses are known to be fierce predators in the animal kingdom, but a recent viral video on YouTube shows one of them cornered by a pack of hyenas in Kruger National Park. The video, shared by Latest Sightings, depicts a lioness sitting beside a road while the hyenas slowly bite her back. Despite repeatedly trying to fend off the hyenas, the outnumbered lioness found herself in a vulnerable position. Realizing that she might be devoured if she stayed in one place, she headed towards the jungle slowly and then started running away. However, the hyenas also picked up speed and chased her.

The video was captured by Armand Barnard, a property broker from Africa, who sent it to Latest Sightings. In the description, he stated, “A lioness ran out of the bush, pursued by four hyenas. Running for her life, with the hyenas biting her hind legs. We could see she was in distress. The hyenas then surrounded her, and you could almost see the acceptance of defeat in her eyes.” The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 2.6 million views.

Viewers of the video were quick to comment, with one user highlighting the tenacity and resilience of older animals, like the lioness in the video. Despite facing a potentially deadly situation, the lioness refused to give up and continued to fight for her survival. Another user commented that it was a shame that the lioness didn't have her pride with her, emphasizing the importance of having a support system.

Watch the viral video of lioness escaping pack of hyenas here:

While lions are known for their strength and power, hyenas take advantage of being more in number when they hunt. In this particular case, the lioness found herself at a disadvantage, but her instincts kicked in, and she managed to escape.

