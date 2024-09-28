Viral video: Haitian President sips water from giant jug at UNGA, spills it on his suit, sparks meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab of the viral video

Viral videos: Haitian President Edgard Leblanc Fils found himself in a silly situation when he picked up a huge water jug during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly and attempted to sip water, only to spill some over on his suit. The incident gave fodder to the memers and went viral on social media. He was making a sincere call to the nations to support a peacekeeping effort for his country.

What’s there in the viral video?

The Haitian President addressed the UNGA and while he was answering a question, he grabbed a huge jug of water filled to the top and sipped. Water spilled all over the place, also draining his suit and the podium. He rushed to put the jug down, without sipping any further.

WATCH Viral Video

Users react

The internet was flooded with comments, some making fun of the President.

“Don’t they have cups in Haiti?” a user wrote.

“Never in my life have I seen someone try to drink directly from a tall water pitcher. until now,” another said.

“Did they forget to put a glass next to the jug of water?” a user said.

ALSO READ | Viral video: Woman destroys children-made Onam Pookalam in Bengaluru housing society; Netizens react