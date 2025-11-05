Viral video from Bengaluru shows American man joining BBMP workers to clean streets | WATCH An American man has gone viral after joining BBMP workers to clean the streets of Bengaluru. Dressed in a blue BBMP uniform and a lungi, he swept the roads alongside civic workers, calling them “the heroes in blue."

New Delhi:

In a heartwarming example of civic spirit, an American citizen living in Bengaluru has become an internet sensation after he joined the city’s sanitation workers to clean the streets. The man, identified as Tony Klor, holds a five-year visa and has been residing in Bengaluru for some time. A video of him cleaning the roads with BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) workers has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Tony can be seen wearing a blue BBMP uniform as a worker helps him tie a lungi. He then picks up a broom and joins the pourakarmikas in sweeping the streets. “BBMP didn’t hire me, I hired myself. Bengaluru isn’t dirty, it is just under construction forever,” Tony says with a smile in the video.

He shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Caleb said Bengaluru’s footpaths are grimey. I said I’m joining the heroes of BBMP as the White Pourakarmika.”

Social media applauds his humanity

The video, which has received over 1.3 lakh views and 8,000 likes, has drawn widespread praise from people across Bengaluru. Many appreciated Tony’s humility and his message of respecting sanitation workers. Users commented that it was inspiring to see a foreigner taking such initiative and showing appreciation for those who keep the city clean.

Tony Klor is also the founder of Catoff Gaming. He moved to India last year and says he is highly impressed with the talent in the country. “The intellectual capital in India is phenomenal and second to none,” he said in an interview.

Although he has faced challenges like getting scammed, Tony says he has fallen in love with Indian culture, food, and festivals. He adds that he has no plans to return to the US anytime soon.