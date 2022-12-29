VIRAL VIDEO: Cobra charges at man after he tries to shoot it from point blank range

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INSTANTREGRETSS Viral video of a cobra attacking a man

Cute animal videos have a huge fanfare on social media. While they serve as a guilty pleasure for many, others like to indulge in them for a good laugh. However, there are also many videos on the internet that show how things go bad after one tries to tease an animal. Similarly, a video of a cobra is going viral on the internet in which it can be seen charging at a man after he tries to shoot it twice.

A Twitter account called Instant Karma shared a video on the micro-blogging site in which a man can be seen holding a gun, aiming at the cobra on the ground. Cobra is the King of Snakes and is said to be very deadly and dangerous. Its bite can take anyone's life instantly. In The video, the man can be seen shooting at the snake from point-blank range and misses the target. What happened next is the snake gets angry and charges at the man to take revenge.

The caption of the video reads, "Don't bring a gun to a cobra fight." Check out the video here-

The video garnered much attention as soon as it surfaced on social media. A Twitter user said, "He is a shameless and merciless guy...killing an innocent, wordless animal." Another said, "Why not just leave it alone and admire it instead of trying to kill it?" A third user also reacted to the man's actions and said, "Humans are the worst species on this planet.. they can't live peacefully."

On the other hand, mocking the incident, a user tweeted, "Snake said “there ain’t finna be a third shot”" Another made fun of the man's inability to shoot from point blank and said, "You shouldn't have a gun if your aim is that lousy from point blank"

Meanwhile, another video of a cobra sneaking out through a door had gone viral on the internet. Twitter user Figen shared the video with the caption, "The safest security system!"

