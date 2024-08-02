Viral video claims fungus-contaminated patties being sold in Varanasi, restaurant denies it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Viral video claims fungus-contaminated patties being sold in Varanasi.

Patties are a popular fast food item loved by many around the world. The crispy and juicy filling wrapped in a soft bun has become a go-to meal for people of all ages. However, a recent incident has left patty's lovers in shock and concern. A video of a man showing fungus-contaminated patties at a Varanasi restaurant has gone viral, sparking a conversation about food safety and hygiene.

The video, which was shared on social media, shows a man opening a patty at a popular restaurant in Varanasi, only to reveal a mouldy filling inside. The man can be heard warning viewers to be careful while consuming patties at this particular restaurant as he had earlier witnessed the staff reusing leftover patties from the previous day.

This shocking incident has raised many questions about the quality of food being served at restaurants and the measures taken to ensure food safety. It is not uncommon for people to fall sick after consuming contaminated food, and this video serves as a reminder to be cautious about what we eat.

The first concern that arises from this incident is the quality of ingredients used in making the patties. Furthermore, the reuse of leftover food is also a big red flag when it comes to food safety. Restaurants have a responsibility to follow proper guidelines for handling leftover food and ensure that it is disposed of safely. Reusing leftover patties from the previous day can lead to contamination and pose a serious health risk to consumers.

However, when we spoke to the restaurant officials, they said, "We have been selling these food items for more than 25 years. We only make 15 to 20 patties a day which get sold on that particular day only. The restaurant does not use any leftover food items. The foods go for a quality check before it goes to the counter. We focus more on quality than on quantity."

"It is unfortunate that this type of incident happened for the first time. However, we are looking into the matter and will come up with a solution soon after further investigation," they added.

However, the responsibility for food safety does not lie solely with restaurants. As consumers, we also have a role to play in ensuring the safety of our food. It is essential to be aware of proper food handling practices. It is also advisable to be cautious while consuming street food or fast food, as these establishments may not always have strict regulations.

The incident also sheds light on the need for stricter food safety regulations and regular inspections of restaurants. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has implemented various guidelines and regulations for food businesses, but there is a need for stricter enforcement and regular inspections to ensure compliance.

