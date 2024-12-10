Viral post of American billionaire sparks debate as 5-star Delhi hotels promote AQI | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL An American Billionaire's post sparks discussion as 5-star Delhi hotels promote AQI.

After Diwali, for a few weeks, the air of Delhi becomes so poisonous that it becomes difficult to breathe. You must have heard the phrase 'opportunity in disaster'. Big hotels in Delhi are also doing something similar. After the air of Delhi has become poisonous in the last few weeks, they are now launching a unique service. The 5-star hotels in the national capital have started the initiative of providing clean air in the room as a service.

Delhi's air was declared the worst in November this year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the air remained in the "very poor" category almost every day. Out of these, there were six days when it reached the "severe" level and two days it was even worse than that. In such a situation, a service to provide rooms with clean air has been started.

The hotel offers to provide clean air

American billionaire Bryan Johnson has shared a picture of a signboard of The Oberoi in Delhi from his X account. It was written on it, "The average air quality of our guestrooms is 2.4," due to the smart air filter installed in every room. Johnson jokingly wrote in his post, "Hotel selling clean air as a service." After this, his post became a topic of discussion among social media users.

Other hotels are also providing service

In the same thread of Johnson, Deedy Das, an Indian engineer working in America, also shared a signboard. In this, a picture of Hotel Taj Palace was shared, in which it was told that the hotel is giving an AQI of 58 for guest rooms, whereas the AQI outside the city is 397.

This discussion went on for a long time on social media and people have expressed concern about what we have done to the earth. Clean air has become a premium service here and only the rich can afford it.

