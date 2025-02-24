Viral IIT Baba apologises for his failed prediction after India's win, says, 'I knew deep inside we will win' After receiving significant criticism from social media users following a match victory against Pakistan, the viral IIT Baba took to X to share an apology for his earlier predictions. He also posted a picture of Virat Kohli and the Indian team celebrating their win. Read more here.

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the ICC Champion Trophy 2025 match held in Dubai, comfortably securing a spot in the semifinal. Just days before this match, the Viral IIT Baba from MahaKumbh 2025 made a bold prediction that India would lose to Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, 2025, shocking the entire nation. However, after yesterday's match, his prediction proved incorrect as India emerged victorious. Following this fiasco, he apologized for his remarks on his social media handle X, which garnered significant attention from internet users.

In his earlier post, he stated, ''Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi. Jo jo hain, Viral Kohli... sabko bol do ki aaj jitke dikhaye. Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi. Ab kya, bhagwaan bade hain ya tum bade ho?'' (''I've been telling you from the start, this time India won't win. Tell everyone, including Viral Kohli, that they have to win today if they can. Now that I've said they won't win, they just won't. So what now? Is God greater, or are you?'').

However, after India's win, he faced heavy criticism from internet users for his baseless predictions, and social media was flooded with memes. After enduring a barrage of criticism online, the Viral IIT Baba took to X to share an apology post for his prediction. He also included a picture of Virat Kohli and the India Team celebrating their win. He wrote, ''I want to publicly apologize and ask each one of you to celebrate; it's party time... Mujhe man hi man pata tha ki India jeetega.'' (I knew deep inside my heart that India would win)

Who is Viral IIT Baba?

The real name of IIT Baba is Abhay Singh, who hails from Haryana. He was an aerospace engineer with a degree from IIT Bombay and after working for several years abroad, he chose the path of spirituality. He gained popularity during the MahaKumbh Mela 2025.