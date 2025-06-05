Video of Indian-origin girl enjoying Maggi noodles for lunch at NYC school melts hearts | WATCH In the video, the girl can be seen introducing herself and then goes on to explain what's in her lunch. She also reveals that her favourite food is the chicken curry that her mother makes. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

New York City's government took to their official Instagram handle to share a video of an Indian-origin girl who can be seen sharing her lunchbox details. The video shows New York City's diversity within the public schools of the city.

In the video, the girl can be seen introducing herself and then goes on to explain what's in her lunch. She says that she has Maggie noodles, which is a popular Indian snack. She says, "My name is Aanya and this is what is in my lunch. I brought Indian noodles called Maggi. We put the noodles in the pot, add hot water and our spices, and then it turns yellow."

She also reveals that her favourite food is the chicken curry that her mother makes. She says, "The chicken curry my mommy makes. She uses different spices, and each one has its own unique aroma."

Sharing the video, the NYC government captioned it "True fact: there’s never a curry better than mommy’s. What’s In My Lunchbox: Season Two is here! We’re celebrating our city’s diversity and AAPI Heritage Month through our public school students’ lunchboxes. Tune in for a delicious ode to what makes New York special."

The video garnered nearly 215K views since being posted. Several users took to the comments section to share reactions. One of the users wrote, "Just adorable and sweet to share the beautiful diversity of our city. Thanks for sharing Anya!"

Another user wrote, "My name is also Anya and I love my Moms chicken curry too." A third user commented, "I can tell she is an astute student in the kitchen, watching and helping as her mom teaches her how to make all of the most delicious meals."

