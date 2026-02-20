VIDEO: Major disaster averted as tourist speedboats collide in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda River.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

Two tourist speedboats smashed head-on in Uttarakhand's fast-flowing Alaknanda River near the sacred Dhari Devi Temple in Pauri district's Srinagar area, sparking widespread panic among onlookers but resulting in no serious injuries thanks to quick thinking.

Head-on crash ignites chaos

The dramatic incident unfolded close to the revered Dhari Devi shrine, a key pilgrimage hub drawing crowds of devotees and visitors. Eyewitness accounts describe the boats, carrying tourists and locals, racing toward each other before colliding with jarring force in the river's treacherous currents. The violent impact hurled one operator overboard into the swirling waters, leaving passengers and riverside crowds frozen in horror as the unmanned boat spun wildly out of control mid-stream.

Tense moments and viral footage

For agonizing seconds, the rogue vessel pirouetted in circles, threatening to capsize while stunned bystanders—both afloat and ashore—braced for tragedy. Mobile phones captured the heart-pounding scene, with videos exploding across social media and amplifying public alarm over safety in this popular stretch.

Swift rescue thwarts catastrophe

The fallen operator showed extraordinary composure, swimming vigorously to shore and dodging severe harm. Crew from a nearby boat leaped into action, stabilizing the spinning craft and securing all aboard with remarkable efficiency. Their rapid coordination ensured everyone emerged unscathed, turning potential devastation into a narrow escape.

Calls grow for stricter river safety

Though relief swept the scene, locals are now demanding urgent reforms, spotlighting lax protocols in high-traffic zones like Dhari Devi. Residents urge mandatory life jackets, driver training, regular inspections and authority oversight to shield pilgrims and tourists from Himalayan river perils, pressing for a full probe to enforce lasting safeguards.