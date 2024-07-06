Vicky Kaushal amused as Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit playfully mimic his ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance moves | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kusha Kapila & Srishti Dixit mimics Tauba Tauba moves

Influencers Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit recently attempted to replicate actor Vicky Kaushal's dance steps from his latest popular track, ‘Tauba Tauba.’ Posting together on Instagram Friday night, they shared a video of their playful rendition. Kaushal has now responded to their post.

The video started with Kusha dressed in white, while Srishti wore black attire. Later, Kusha also changed into black clothing. They attempted to replicate Vicky's signature dance step from the song "Tauba Tauba." The on-screen text humorously remarked, “Us: Yeh dance toh koi bhi kar sakta hai (Anyone can dance to this). Also Us:...”

Watch the video:

They posted the clip with the caption "Vicky pleez (please) sorry." Several celebrities, including Vicky, responded to the post. Vicky joked, "Iss reel ki alag se success party honi chahiye (There should be a separate success party for this Reel)!!! Fan for life." Mrunal Thakur commented with, "Hahaha, you guys."

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories to share his amusement at Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit's playful rendition of his Tauba Tauba dance. In the clip, he was seen bursting into laughter as he watched their video, thanking them warmly. Vicky expressed his appreciation, saying, "Kusha, Srishti, thank you. Thank you for making the most epic Reel on Tauba Tauba. I love you guys." Reposting the video, Kusha Kapila wrote, "Impossible to recreate your makkan (smooth) performance. You are the best @vickykaushal"

Watch Vicky’s reaction:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMVicky’s reaction to Kusha Kapila & Srishti Dixit's Tauba Tauba moves

Tauba Tauba fever:

Bad Newz's latest track ‘Tauba Tauba’ has taken the internet by storm, quickly racking up millions of views since its debut. It has claimed the top spot on reels and dominated conversations across social media. Influencers and digital creators have jumped on the bandwagon, sharing their renditions of Vicky Kaushal's iconic dance moves from the song.

Renowned digital creator Kili Paul celebrated for his Bollywood dance covers, joined in with his own reel, enthusiastically dancing to Tauba Tauba. He captioned his video, “This New Song is Banger.”

Watch Kili Paul’s video:

ALSO READ: Video of influencer meeting Team India at Delhi Airport goes viral | WATCH