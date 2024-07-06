Video of influencer meeting Team India at Delhi Airport goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram influencer meeting Team India at Delhi Airport

Certain experiences are so rare they typically happen only once in a lifetime, and this woman experienced one of them. Instagram influencer Sarah Hussain, known as Zingyzest, was fortunate to be at the same place and time as the T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian cricket team when they arrived from Barbados. Sarah was at Delhi Airport on Thursday morning when Team India, along with former Indian coach Rahul Dravid, landed in the capital. She greeted players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli individually and praised Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning catch.

Sarah shared a video on Instagram, writing, “What would you do if you're at the airport at the same time and place as the Indian Cricket team? Whole another feeling to welcome back our champions @delhairport”

Watch the viral video:

The clip begins with the influencer at the Delhi Airport. A text overlay on the video reads, "Imagine you're at the Delhi Airport, and this happens." Shortly after, the video reveals Team India, dressed in white jerseys and wearing medals, walking on the jet bridge.

In the video, Sarah exchanges fist bumps with several cricketers and takes a selfie with Rohit Sharma. She also compliments Suryakumar Yadav for his game-changing catch, which helped the Indian cricket team clinch the T20 World Cup after an 11-year gap.

Sarah posted the video just one day ago, and since then, it has accumulated over 20 million views and 2 million likes. In response to the video, one person exclaimed, “How lucky you are! This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment meeting Virat Kohli, sir!” Another remarked, "That girl is living my dream." A third Instagram user commented, “Ok. I am jealous.”

A fourth person commented, “One of the luckiest people in the world.” Another person said, “God’s favourite child.”

The T20 World Cup champions received a heroes' welcome upon returning home on Thursday, with enthusiastic fans in New Delhi greeting them before captain Rohit Sharma led them to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

