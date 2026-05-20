Viral video of Uzbek kids recreating 'Main Agar Kahoon' from Om Shanti Om melts hearts online

New Delhi:

Bollywood’s global charm has once again found a heartwarming expression, this time in Uzbekistan. There is an amazing video of little kids reenacting the famous song “Main Agar Kahoon” from the film 'Om Shanti Om' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone that is stealing hearts on social media.

This video of little kids performing the song “Main Agar Kahoon” in synchronised movements while dressed in matching outfits has become extremely popular on the Internet. The video is definitely amazing, even if the performance is pretty basic. From the sets to the customers to the expressions, the two kids managed to pull off the perfect recreation. On the first glace, the clip appears to be from a reality television show,

Why ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ still remains iconic

Originally released in 2007, Main Agar Kahoon remains one of the most loved songs from 'Om Shanti Om'. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, the track became iconic for its dreamy visuals, grand sets and the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in her Bollywood debut film.

Over the years, the song has continued to enjoy popularity at weddings, performances and fan recreations around the world. Even nearly two decades later, it remains a favourite among Bollywood music lovers. This video is the proof that

Bollywood’s connection with Central Asia

What makes this Uzbekistan performance especially charming is how naturally the children embrace the emotions and style associated with classic Bollywood romance. Even viewers unfamiliar with the language seemed touched by the warmth and sincerity of the act.

Bollywood movies have had a loyal following in Central Asia for years, and films from India have been popular in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan regardless of language barriers because of their songs, dancing, and emotions. Films like these are a reminder of how movies can build bridges between cultures even when you least expect it.

The video is also another reminder of Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched cultural reach. Whether it is at stadiums or school performances, SRK’s songs keep bringing people together around the world.

Also read: 'Stop playing with people': Baker burns 57,000 birthday cake after client’s boyfriend cheats