US Dancer's Bharatnatyam Performance: A global hoot for Indian classical dance, netizens say 'beautiful' This new viral video wonderfully captures the way Indian classical dance continues to have enthusiastic followers and believers from all over the world, further establishing its place on the list of genuinely international arts.

Indian classical dance has truly become international, thrilling people and fans well outside Indian waters. Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi are no longer just India's national heritage; they've become a global phenomenon, with increasing numbers of foreign fans dedicating themselves to mastering these complex art forms.

International popularity has created exciting new interpretations, which combine classical roots with modern tastes, without diminishing the dance's cultural background.

"He Understood The Assignment": Alex Wong's Bharatnatyam Goes Viral

One such on-point performance that is currently on a roll on the internet is by Alex Wong, an American dancer. Alex has charmed everyone with his extremely elegant blending of the traditional and modern in a presently viral video. He dances Bharatnatyam to the hit Bollywood number "Chhalka Chhalka Re" from Saathiya. His smooth execution of traditional steps, following the beat of the song, has sent audiences thoroughly stunned and exhilarated.

A Lifetime Dream Fulfilled

It is Alex's own passion for the dance form that makes his performance all the more spectacular. Smiling throughout, Wong's every movement and gesture was flawlessly in place, radiating with sheer elegance. Reflecting on it, Alex talked of his life's dream to study Indian classical dance. "In recent times, I've been considering taking an Indian dance class for fun, so I began to search for classes," he said. "This was my first Bharatanatyam fusion class! It was hard to synchronise the precise and traditional movement of the hands and feet, it was like learning a new language!"

"Chhalka Chhalka Re," written by AR Rahman and voiced by Richa Sharma, Vaishali, Mahalaxmi, and Shoma, was the ideal background for his entrance.

Raving Reviews and Cheers from Across the Globe

Alex Wong's performance has attracted a flood of praise on social media. One in awe viewer exclaimed, "Wow! So much elegance and expression! You are performing well, and I could not say it is only your foray into Bharatnatyam!" Another joined in with enthusiasm, "You nailed the assignment!! 10/10 was so elegant and full of JOY!"

Even the stars were left speechless! Kamal Haasan's younger daughter, Aksharaa Haassen, commented on the video, "Ohhhh wow. You got the true essence of the style. You're such a beautiful, soulful, & graceful dancer." Celebrity dancer Lauren Gottlieb also shared her love, commenting, "Aww Alex let's go!!!"

Streets to Stages: Alex Wong's Dance Journey

As a professional dancer, Alex Wong keeps posting videos featuring his eclectic dance challenges, taking his art to the most unlikely locations such as roads, subway trains, and gyms.

