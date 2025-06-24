Is 2025 trapped in a terrifying time loop? Unraveling the spooky calendar connection with 1941 A YouTuber has created an online furore with a viral video making a spooky parallel: the 2025 calendar is identical to 1941. Yes – same weekdays and weekends, same dates.

New Delhi:

Did 2025 freak you out till now? You're not alone. With a string of frightfully foreboding incidents, such as the recent Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, India-Pakistan tensions brewing after the Pahalgam terror attack, and the global mayhem fuelled by the Israel-Iran conflict that intensified, it feels like the world is on a knife's edge.

In this context, YouTuber Kuldeep Singhania has created an online furore with a viral video making a spooky parallel: the 2025 calendar is identical to 1941. Yes – same weekdays and weekends, same dates. Singhania proposes that this spooky similarity could be the source of the cause of 2025 being so "cursed".

Echoes of a Bloody Past: 1941 Revisited

Kuldeep Singhania ominously reminds his readership that 1941 was among the "bloodiest and most tragic" years of the 20th century. It was the year that was filled with the horrors of World War II, wholesale massacres of civilians, non-stop bombings, massive famine, and horrific acts of genocide.

He subsequently proceeds to proclaim the doomsday events which have already unfolded in the mere first half-year of 2025:

Massive California fires

A Maha Kumbh stampede

Pahalgam terror attack in which lives were lost

RCB party that was converted into a stampede leading to tragedy

Ahmedabad Air India crash that left all heartbroken

Escalating Iran-Israel conflict

His ominous warning at the end of the video has us trembling: "This is only the 6 months of the year; another 6 months are still remaining. We are in a time loop. Year 1941 is repeating itself, but this time in a more perilous manner."

Are Calendar Patterns a Glimpse into the Future?

Singhania carries his hypothesis a notch higher, investigating whether calendar patterns could be aligned with past events. He explains how 2019 was the reverse of 1918—the year the Spanish flu first spread. By coincidence, COVID-19 also began spreading itself during 2019. This periodic calendar alignment, he claims, is perhaps not chance at all.

"If we can break this cycle, then we can look into the future and even alter it," he asserts, inviting us to consider the secrets in our chronology of time.

The Calendar Conspiracy: Did There Have to Be a 13-Month Year?

In another intriguing video, Kuldeep Singhania explores the actual origins of our calendar and asks why we have 12 months instead of 13. He does point out one peculiarity in the past: on October 4 in 1582 the date jumped forward to October 15. That extreme shift was made by Pope Gregory XIII, introducing the Gregorian calendar that we currently employ in place of the previous Julian calendar created by Julius Caesar.

Singhania brings up an interesting question about the months' names:

Why is September, or "seven", the ninth month?

Why is October, or "eight", the tenth month?

He credits the inconsistency to July and August being named for Julius and Augustus Caesar, respectively, implying disruption of a more natural earlier naming convention.

He then offers a more efficient solution: a 13-month calendar with 28 days in each month. His reason? "13 × 28 = 364, closer to the cycle of the moon." This reference to lunar cycles opens the whole universe of thought regarding how best our calendar operates in conjunction with natural cycles.

Ethiopia's 13-Month Calendar and the 2012 "End of the World" Prophecy

The most fascinating aspect of Singhania's hypothesis is that he says Ethiopia is already employing a 13-month calendar and is in the year 2017. He attributes this to the common prophecy a long time ago that the world would end in the year 2012. The COVID pandemic, when the whole world experienced it in 2020, Singhania asserts that Ethiopia, using its calendar, experienced it in 2012.

Kuldeep's videos are ringing true online, particularly as people can't comprehend the creepy abundance of calamities, wars, and bizarre occurrences that have been taking place in 2025. Is there more behind our calendars and the way time is progressing than we think? Are we actually living in a time loop, or are they just bizarre coincidences?

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

