Prada's latest runway stunner is present in your grandpa's wardrobe: It's the Kolhapuri chappal The Kolhapuri's journey from local streets to the international runway is certainly a moment for discussion. Is it cultural appreciation, or something else? Read the article to know details.

New Delhi:

Who would’ve thought the humble Kolhapuri chappal would one day grace the high-fashion runways of Milan? Well, it happened! At Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 menswear show, helmed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, models strutted out in what looked exactly like the traditional Indian sandal many of us grew up seeing. And the internet, as you can imagine, had a field day.

The surprise wasn't just that the Kolhapuri made an appearance, but that it did so with no major twist or makeover. These weren't some deconstructed, avant-garde interpretation; they were virtually identical to the ones you'd find on the streets back home, now paired with breezy cotton shirts and raffia hats, and carrying a luxury price tag.

The Internet Explodes: "That’s My Grandpa’s Chappal!"

As photos and videos flooded online, social media, especially among the Indian diaspora, erupted. The sheer relatability of seeing a familiar, everyday item elevated to such a high fashion pedestal was too good to resist.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania summed up the sentiment perfectly, sharing a snap and simply stating, "a pair of good old Kolhapuri chappals."

Then came the ever-outspoken fashion critic Diet Sabya, who didn't hold back in a post dripping with sarcasm:

"Wait. A. Minute? Chintz, cummerbunds, Nehru jackets. Turbans on international runways. Recently the ludicrous ‘Scandi Scarf’ and ‘Mandi Bag’! Along with a slew of remixes of Indian fits that had zero business being remixed. And now? The Kolhapuri?! Not to be that nagging auntie, but are we ready for a Prada Kolhapuri that’ll cost us £1,000 a pair? And that’ll be ‘Fashion’ because Europeans will suddenly start wearing it. Quite interesting if you think about it."

Diet Sabya's post continued, highlighting a recurring theme: "While ‘Made in France’ and ‘Made in Italy’ have always been seen as the benchmark of quality, recently the Western market is flooded with ‘Made in India’, sold with a European label and name. All that embroidery. All that artisanal flex. All produced in India. Always has been. So let’s not act brand new. India is not the next big trend. India has been the moment. The West (thanks to TikTok) is just waking up and acting like they discovered it. Lmao. Discuss."

Social Media Weighs In

Users quickly jumped in with their own takes:

"Grandpa used to have the same chappal."

"THE CHAPPAL GOES GLOBAL."

"Let me dust off my Chappals and take them for a spin now!"

"They love Indian culture and fashion but won’t say they’re inspired by everything Indian."

One user, proudly from Kolhapur, stated, "I’m from Kolhapur, and I don’t like it… They better call it Kolhapuris. They belong to Kolhapur. Period!"

What are Kolhapuri Chappals?

For those unfamiliar, Kolhapuri chappals are traditional handmade leather sandals that originated from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India. They are renowned for their sturdy design, flat sole, and distinctive toe loop. Indian artisans have been crafting these sandals for over a century, a testament to their enduring appeal and craftsmanship. In 2019, the Kolhapuri chappal even received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officially recognizing its unique cultural heritage and origin.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Girl 'walks on water' with helmet and raft in viral video, leaves internet baffled | WATCH