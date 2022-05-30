UPSC Result 2021: Netizens say 'future is female' as Shruti Sharma secures rank 1 in civil services final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

UPSC Result 2021 was announced on Monday and securing the first rank was a woman named Shruti Sharma. Not only this but the second and the third positions were also taken up by two women, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla respectively in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, the Commision said.

Soon after the results were announced, Twitter erupted in cheers for women securing the top positions. "UPSC final results are out. Rank 1,2,3,4 all are girls. Future is female!" a user tweeted. Several others posted dialogues from Aamir Khan's film Dangal, writing, "Maari chhori, chhoro see kamm hai ke! (My girls are no less than boys)."

Take a look at how netizens celebrated women securing top positions in UPSC 2021:

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of the candidates selected in the examination. Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The written or main part of the examination was conducted in January, 2022, and the interviews were held in April and May this year, it said. The candidature of 80 candidates is provisional while the result of one candidate has been kept withheld.