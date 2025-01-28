UP teacher, her husband assaulted by school principal and colleagues | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL UP teacher, her husband assaulted by school principal and colleagues

A disturbing video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a school teacher and her husband are seen being physically assaulted. The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows a group of men which also includes the principal of the school beating the couple with belts in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The video which has garnered more than 350K views on X and people in the comments section have asked for strict actions against the assaulters. In the video a group of men attack a man and a woman behind the camera can be heard screaming. She says, "Mere pati ko maar rahe hain (They are beating my husband)."

The caption of the post reads, "A case of beating of a teacher and her husband has come to light ( It is alleged that the principal of the school, Sumit Pathak, along with his colleagues, beat up the victim teacher and her husband when he comes to drop her) Shahjahanpur Up."

According to reports, the principal of the school, Sumit Pathak, and his colleagues attacked the school teacher and her husband. The police then arrived at the spot and took everyone involved in custody.

While the cause of the assault remains unclear, netizens in the comments section have asked for strict punishments. One of the comments read, "@Uppolice Where are we heading in UP. We have good CM but still no fear of @Uppolice in goons. @shahjahanpurpol do something."

Another user wrote, "I fear for kids in that school...Unko kitna peet ta hoga ye." A third user commented, "Teacher aur pati par attack? Education ke mandir mein yeh hinsa kaise? Strict action needed by police."

