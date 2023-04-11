UP bride fires revolver during wedding, police files case after video goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UP bride fires revolver during wedding

Trending News: A video of a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras firing four rounds from a revolver on stage is going viral on social media. The incident occurred during a wedding at a guest house in Salempur village on Friday night. In the video, the bride can be seen sitting on stage with the groom when a man, reportedly from her family, hands her a loaded revolver.

The bride looks up and fires the gun four times in quick succession, while the groom appears nervous. The woman then hands the revolver back to the man, and another man in the background can be heard laughing. The video surfaced on Twitter and even promoted a response from authorities. "The case is in the cognizance of the local police, police station Hathras Junction is taking further legal action by registering charges under relevant sections at police station Hathras Junction," Hathras Police tweeted.

Following the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating the viral video for further action. The bride's family members will also be interrogated, and efforts are underway to identify the man who handed her the gun.

Watch the viral video of UP bride firing gunshots in the air during wedding here:

Celebratory firing has been prohibited by law due to frequent injuries and deaths in North India. The Arms Act was amended in 2019 to make celebratory firing with licensed guns a criminal offense at public gatherings, religious places, marriage or other functions, attracting a jail term of two years or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both. The high court in Lucknow had directed the police to file a case in every incident of celebratory firing, even without a formal complaint, in 2016. Despite this, such incidents continue to occur.

