UK PM Rishi Sunak celebrates Pongal with office staff, hosts traditional feast in banana leaf | WATCH

The staff was served the feast on a banana leaf by men wearing veshtis.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is seen celebrating Pongal along with his office staff at 10 Downing Street in London. Several officials can be seen eating the traditional feast on banana leaves. The staff was served the feast on a banana leaf by men wearing veshtis.

Pongal which is also referred to as Thai Pongal is celebrated majorly by Tamilians across the country.



"I want to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating Thai Pongal this weekend. I know how much this festival means to families across the country. Let me wish everyone here and around the world health, happiness and prosperity this Thai Pongal," Rishi Sunak said in a video message.

Rishi Sunak scripted history after he was declared Britain's first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister on October 24. Sunak is Britain's 57th Prime Minister.

