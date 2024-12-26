UK drug dealer gains unexpected attention as her mugshot went viral, netizen says 'She told it's simple'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL UK drug dealer's mugshot went viral.

Drug dealers who attempted to import three kilograms of cocaine into Gloucestershire, UK, were given sentences totalling more than seventeen years in prison. At Strensham Services on the M5, John Rogers and Kirsty Sansum were apprehended with three sizable bricks of cocaine concealed in their vehicle, valued between £240,000 and £300,000 (about Rs 2-3 crore).

Two of them were arrested for attempting to supply the drugs. They were collaborating with two other males, Kingsley Williams and Aaron Russell, according to investigations. Despite the serious offence, Kirsty unexpectedly became well-known after Gloucestershire police posted her mugshot online. She received surprise appreciation because she appeared more like a model than a criminal in a grey sweatshirt.

The 30-year-old's lip piercings, eyebrow ink, and neck tattoos set her apart from the average mugshot. Social media users were shocked by her appearance and immediately took notice of the picture. Kirsty received a sentence of 32 months in prison, which was later lowered to two years, despite her role in the drug smuggling scheme. According to a press report, she was also issued a nine-month drug rehabilitation program and required to perform 100 hours of unpaid labour.

Take a look at Kirsty Sansum's photo here:

As per Gloucestershire Police, Detective Inspector Matt Phillips, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said, “This was a significant conspiracy to bring thousands of pounds worth of drugs into our county. These drugs would have eventually ended up on our streets, bringing misery to the lives of our communities. Considering no drugs were found on Russell or Williams, the level of investigation and the length of their sentences demonstrates that we will work tirelessly to bring those involved in the drugs trade to justice."

The other three defendants, John Rogers, Kingsley Williams, and Aaron Russell, were given harsher penalties for their roles in the crime, while Kirsty Sansum was spared jail time. Rogers was sentenced to more than five years in prison, Williams to almost seven years, and Russell to six years throughout the court procedures. In the meantime, the court was informed that Russell and Williams were acting appropriately.

