Two UP cops suspended for posing as property dealers's security officers to make reel

The recent trend of making short and entertaining videos on social media platforms has gained immense popularity. From dance challenges to comedy skits, people are constantly trying to come up with new and creative content to attract a larger audience. However, sometimes this desire to create viral content can lead to irresponsible actions, as seen in the case of two Uttar Pradesh cops who were recently suspended for posing as property dealers' security officers to make a reel.

The police sub-inspectors, Dharmendra Sharma and Ritesh Kumar were posted at Ankur Vihar police station while the Reels were filmed in the offices of one Sartaz, a property dealer, in the Tronica City area of the Loni circle of Ghaziabad district. They had gone to Sartaz's office to make the Reels with him.

The video, which has been shared on social media, showed the two constables dressed in uniforms, pretending to provide security cover to the property dealer as he showed off his cars.

While some found the video entertaining and praised the acting skills of the cops, others criticised them for misusing their position and promoting illegal activities. It was soon brought to the notice of senior police officials who took immediate action against the two constables.

"When the matter came to our knowledge, the two sub-inspectors were suspended for violating police rules and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them. An FIR under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was also lodged against Sartaz and he was arrested on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

Posing as a security officer for a property dealer not only undermines the authority and credibility of the police force but also promotes a culture of corruption and misuse of power. It is a serious offence and goes against the oath taken by police officers to serve and protect the citizens.

