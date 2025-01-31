Three boys hang by noose during school event, netizens shocked | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 3 boys hang by noose during school event, netizens shocked

There are thousands of videos on the internet that go viral each day. However, there are some videos that make you question the reality of the world around us. A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows three boys hanging by nooses during a school event. While it appears to be a part of a school play, several netizens have questioned the safety of the children.

In the viral video, three boys can be seen hanging by nooses that are attached to a wooden log. The boys are dressed in costumes of prisoners with their heads covered with black clothes. The video is believed to have been taken during the Republic Day 2025 school event, however, there is no confirmation on that.

The video was shared on X and has garnered more than 1.4 million views. The caption of the video reads, "प्रोग्राम के लिए किसी की जिंदगी को यूं खतरे में डालना गलत है। सोशलमीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल है। कबकी और कहाँ की घटना इसकी जाँच कर इसका संज्ञान लिया जाना आवश्यक है। (It is wrong to risk someone's life for the sake of a program. The video is viral on social media. It is necessary to investigate and take cognizance of when and where the incident occurred.)

Check the video here:

Netizens have been shocked after the video went viral. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "It happens only in India."

Another user commented, "India is Not For Beginners." A third comment reads, "Govt and Police Take strict action against this school and Programme.... very bad senerio."

