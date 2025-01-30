Bizarre video of a man snatching YouTuber's mic at Mahakumbh 2025 goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Man snatches YouTuber's mic at Mahakumbh 2025.

Too many videos are going viral from the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. In a recent social media post, a YouTuber is seen speaking to a devotee at Maha Kumbh when a man nearby grabs his microphone and flees.

Social media users shared the video along with a caution that not everyone who attended the Maha Kumbh fair is a believer. "People have created a mocking atmosphere in Maha Kumbh. Now this man has fled with the reporter's mic," the caption of the video stated.

As the YouTuber interviews a Rajasthani devotee regarding the government's facilities at Maha Kumbh, a man can be seen edging closer to him in the video. The YouTuber warns the man to go away when he approaches too closely, but he continues to look at the two men.

Abruptly, he snatches his microphone and flees the scene. Before the footage concludes, the man is chased by the individuals who were gathered around the reporter and were also recording the interaction.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Know the truth behind the viral video

As it happens, the "microphone thief" himself was the one who initially shared the video online. Shiva Pushkar, who has been posting recordings from his trip to the Kumbh Mela, posted the video to Instagram.

"Did you like my prank?" he wrote in the caption of the video.

He also posted a video of himself speaking to the YouTuber after handing the microphone back. "You were asking questions to everyone so seriously. Your mind must be stressed. I snatched the mic as a joke to refresh your mind," he told the reporter, adding that he films videos for YouTube.

The video was among the most popular posts on Shiv Pushkar's Instagram account.

