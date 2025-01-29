Women distribute free sanitary pads at Mahakumbh Mela, netizens commend | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Women distribute free sanitary pads at Mahakumbh Mela

A video of women delivering complimentary sanitary pads to women at the Maha Kumbh Mela has gone viral on the Internet, touching people's hearts everywhere. This follows the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to set up free sanitary pad stations at Prayagraj's spiritual gathering.

“Some companies are doing good work in Kumbh. One company is distributing sanitary pads to women and girls for free with the help of some girls," wrote journalist Rajesh Sahu while sharing a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). He further added, “Similarly, the Health Department is also distributing free sanitary pads in all its hospitals in Kumbh."

Watch the video here:

The video shows women with enormous bags handing free sanitary pads to other women at the Kumbh Mela. The pads come in an orange packet, with apparently two pads in each packet. It also depicts some devotees returning to acquire additional pads from them.

As the video was uploaded on social media, it garnered a lot of traction from viewers. Taking to the comments, many people praised the initiative and called it "thoughtful".

A user wrote, "This is very commendable work!" while another commented, “Most women from rural areas come to the Mahakumbh Mela, so this work is undoubtedly commendable and exemplary."

“In this great and sacred festival, there is much to do. If your perspective is right, you can do a lot of good," commented a third.

What are your views on this kind of initiative?

