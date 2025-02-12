This scientist uses dead insects to create crystal art | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL This scientist uses dead insects to create crystal art

When science and art come together, it gives rise to some of the most beautiful that mankind has ever seen. In a similar case, a scientist and artist has used chemistry and art to create crystal art which has gotten viewers awe-struck. Tyler Thrasher uses scientific techniques and chemicals to grow crystals around dead insects.

He then transforms these crystals into art pieces. In a video that has now gone viral, Thrasher shows how he transforms insects such as butterflies and scorpions into crystals.

He says, "When people see crystallised dead stuff, they assume I’m this macabre person, but I’m just a big goofball." Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thrasher says that his work comes from a "place of wild love and fascination for the planet."

He also highlights the deep connection between art and science. Explaining it, he says, "There’s no reason we should be tackling science and art separately. Some of the most technical principles can also serve as mediums for artistic expression. My work breathes new life into dead things."

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 60 Seconds, with the caption, “Artist and scientist Tyler Thrasher is committed to bringing new life to skeletons — by encasing them in lab-made crystals. Through combining chemistry and his creative side, Tyler is pursuing his passion for art and nature, one crystal at a time."

The post has garnered more than 102K views since being posted. Several used have also shared their thoughts about the craft. One of them wrote, "I love this! Never seen anything like this before."

Another wrote, "Love the philosophy, and the work is beautiful. I only wonder how ethically sourced the animals are, especially when you see a dozen of the same bug."

A third commented, "I would go see your creations wherever they may be. A museum or maybe for sale somewhere."

ALSO READ: Indian-origin woman flies to work daily in Malaysia, earns the title 'super-commuter'