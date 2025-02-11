Indian-origin woman flies to work daily in Malaysia, earns the title 'super-commuter'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indian-origin woman flies to work daily in Malaysia.

An Indian-origin woman in Malaysia takes a flight to the office every day for the sake of her children. She does this 5 days a week. The reason for this is that she can give as much time as possible to her children. By doing this, she is also saving money from her salary.

Rachael Kaur, who works in the finance operations department of Air Asia, is a topic of discussion on social media. She says that she travels 5 days a week from Penang to Kuala Lumpur and back, to give time to her children. She claims that this is not only cheaper but she is also able to give time to her children by doing this. She earned the title ‘super commuter.’

What did the woman say?

She said in an interview with CNA, "I have two children. My elder son is 12 years old and my daughter is 11 years old. I feel that when children grow up, they need their mother the most. With the arrangement I have made, I can go home every day and can also see the children."

Kaur earlier lived in a rented house in Kuala Lumpur, which was near her office. She could go to her house in Penang only once a week. Her children live here. She said that this was affecting my personal life. That is why at the beginning of 2024, I decided to take a flight every day.

Kaur said " wake up at 4 am and reach the airport by 5 am to avail the 5:55 am flight. I reach the office by 7:45 am. After working in the office all day, I reach home at 8 pm."

How much money is she able to save?

According to the report, by doing this she is also able to save money. Kaur claims that she used to spend 42 thousand rupees every month, which has now become 28 thousand rupees per month. That means now she can save 14 thousand rupees. She said that by doing this she can focus 100 per cent on work, and also be able to give time to the children.

Kaur said that when she tells people about this, they get surprised. She said that it is difficult to get up at 4 o'clock every day, but when she goes home after being tired the whole day, all her tiredness goes away after seeing her children.

