Sanskari Chor! Thieves perform pooja before burgling gold & cash from Kerala Bank worth Rs 34 lakh

It is a known fact that taking the blessings of the almighty before starting any work helps in making it successful. Keeping the same spirits high, a few thieves in Kerala performed a pooja before they did their act of burglary. Yes, it's true! According to a report by Manorma Online, the incident took place in Kerala’s Kollam district where a set of thieves targeted a private financial institution in Janata Junction Pathanpuram named 'Pathanapuram Bankers.' After entering the place, they brought out their religious side and did a pooja with liquor and betel leaves before stealing. After the act was done, they stole gold worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash and flee.

The theft was reported on the morning of May 16 by the owner of the financial institution, Ramchandran Nair. The man who hails from Pidavoor said that he came to know about the robbery after reaching his firm at 9 am. As soon as he went inside, he saw a photo of Lord Deva placed on three betel leaves. The ritual was performed near the locker where the gold and cash were stored.

Not only this but a spear, and a lemon with yellow thread along with a note were also present. It read, "I am dangerous, don’t follow me." According to the report, human hair was also present in the room, probably with the intention of misleading the police dog.

An officer told Manorama Online, "Apparently, the robbers reached the first floor of the three-storey building through the roof. After breaking the iron grills at the main entrance, they forced open the door."

He went on to explain how the burglars even had a cutter to get steal the gold and cash from the locker.

Well, this isn't the first incident which involved a religious sentiment as a few days back, thieves returned 14 out of 16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores to the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha. The priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.