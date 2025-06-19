Techie hesitating between job in India or Vietnam sparks intense debates on Reddit A Reddit user and tech professional seeks the Internet's help to aid him in making a major career decision, and the response didn't disappoint.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old tech professional was confronted with an important and difficult career choice when he had to decide between a fully remote job in India and a higher-paying job in Vietnam.

Seeking counsel, the techie known as ponikg on Reddit decided to take his dilemma to the platform in a now viral post, sparking debates among users.

The techie's dilemma

The techie stated clearly the details of his situation in his post, explaining the two offers. They are the following: “19 LPA India - fully remote. 1 lakh joining bonus. Flexible work timings. Startup. No variable.” and “ 25 LPA Vietnam—first 6 months remote (first 3 months performance review + 3 months visa/work permit documentation). ~$2.5k/month. 13-month salary bonus (variable). Office in HCMC / Saigon>

For better help, he then specified personal information, like being vegetarian and knowing how to cook, and in an edit saying “I am 25 years old, I have 4 yoe [years of experience, I make Cloud Applications on SAP BTP. In Vietnam, my Rs 25 LPA will be subjected to a flat 20% tax.”

Reddit users weren't disappointed and were many to answer, leading to an interesting debate.

Reddit post

A diversity of answers

Users used a diversity of arguments to help the undecided techie, some financial, others more personal.

None of the options was a clear winner, as compelling points were made on both sides of the argument.

Users defending staying in India pointed out the better reputation of India and Bangalore in the tech field, while those defending Vietnam spoke of the international exposure and the thrill of discovering a new country.

Users also debated on which city out of Ho Chi Minh City and Bangalore was the cheapest to live in, one saying 'Vietnam is cheaper to live in than India, I don't know why everyone is a 100% sure on India' while another stated that 'HCMC is definitely more expensive than Bangalore. Eating out in a half-decent restaurant in District 1 or 2 will cost you 2- 3 times as much as in Bangalore. Even groceries are expensive compared to India. Rent too. '

As often happens on the internet, no unanimous ground was reached, but the conversation without a doubt gave the techie great information and insight on the choice to make, maybe making the road ahead of him a little clearer.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Narayana Murthy’s old remark sparks meme storm after Karnataka considers 12-hour workdays