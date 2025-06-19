Narayana Murthy’s old remark sparks meme storm after Karnataka considers 12-hour workdays Narayana Murthy's workweek comment resurfaced as viral memes after the suggested labour law amendment by the Karnataka state government, whereby the maximum workday would be fixed at 12 hours, came under fire.

The Karnataka government is considering a complete overhaul of its labour legislation, including a boost to the maximum number of working hours in a day and a steep hike in overtime allowances, reports news agency PTI. The proposed change has drawn instant and vitriolic criticism from some trade unions, who have described the proposal as "modern-day slavery," it reports.

This move has triggered severe concern among worker unions and policy analysts, too. On Wednesday, 18 June, the state's Labour Department called industry leaders and union chiefs to discuss the issue of the proposed amending bill for the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act. If implemented, this amending bill would allegedly legalise 12-hour working days.

After such changes, the Karnataka IT Union (KITU) has also called upon the employees of the IT industry to come together and fight this change in legislation, cautioning against the negative effect on employment security and work-life balance.

KITU further pointed out that its leaders, Suhas Adiga and Lenil Babu, attended the above-said meeting. The union further pointed out that existing law restricts working time to 10 hours a day, including overtime. The union is of the view that the amendment mooted would make lawful 12-hour shifts and provide scope for implementing a two-shift system, which would cause a huge cut in manpower, maybe one-third.

"The government is trying to make inhuman conditions normal. This amendment is not about work efficiency—it's about satisfying corporate masters at the expense of human beings being treated like machines," Adiga told the agency, according to which.

However, after the Karnataka government's new work hour proposal, Narayana Murthy's old 70-hour workweek comment started trending on social media.

One user wrote, "Karnataka govt is proposing to extend working hours to 12 hours for IT sector.

They should call it Narayan Murthy hours"

Another user wrote, " Narayana Murthy side mein naach raha he (Murthy must be dancing on the sidelines)."

This proposal, as per KITU, is giving more weight to corporate interests at the expense of workers' well-being and encroaching upon basic workers' rights. The union also objected to mental well-being, the "State Emotional Wellbeing Report 2024" said, adding that 90 per cent of corporate workers below the age of 25 report anxiety.

