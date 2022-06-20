Tamil Nadu man buys car with 60,000 Rs 10 coins, the reason will baffle you

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Man in Tamil Nadu buys car with Rs 10 coins

A man in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri has bought a car worth Rs 6 lakh using 60,000 Rs 10 coins to create awareness over the use of this form of money. The man, identified as Vetrivel, told media persons that his mother was running a small shop in his hometown, but people were not accepting Rs 10 coins and this had led to a heap of these coins coming up at their home.

He also said that he had seen children playing with Rs 10 coins as if they were worthless and to create awareness on their value and hence collected the coins to purchase the car. "My mother is having a shop at Arur in Dharmapuri. No one is willing to accept the Rs 10 coin and even banks were reluctant to accept them, claiming that they don't have the facility to count the coins."

Vetrivel said that the Reserve Bank of India has never said that these coins are worthless and asked why the banks were not accepting them.

He said that the car dealership was not willing to accept the Rs 10 coins but then agreed on seeing his determination and he carried the coins in sacks, the money was counted, and the keys were handed over to him.

