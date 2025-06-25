Swiggy food on train makes waves as go-to travel companion for students this summer Students are taking their summer travels to the next level with Swiggy's train food delivery! Know how Swiggy is making train journeys more delicious and convenient for students on the go.

Swiggy Limited, India's biggest on-demand convenience platform, has announced that Food on Train will be the go-to travel companion for students across India over the summer holiday season. Students are utilising Swiggy to make their journeys more tasty and memorable, with bulk orders that can serve a large group in a train coach and different cuisines that go far beyond the traditional railway food. Here are some intriguing trends:

A Hungry Crowd with Big Appetites

Students accounted for 1 in 3 of all Food on Train explorers in May 2025. The range of food items ordered includes comforting Biryani; Continental and Italian picks like Burgers, Paneer Tikka Quesadilla, Spaghetti Aglio Olio; Arabic and Mediterranean food; Vegan food; and Seafood delicacies like King Fish Tawa Fry and Chicken Kasha Bhuna.

Healthier Choices Meet Comfort Food

This summer, students using Swiggy’s Food on Train service are mixing smart choices with serious cravings. The Health-conscious are picking The Good Bowl and Lunchbox for wholesome bowls and homestyle meals.

The ones craving comfort food are picking food items from McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, and their other trusted go-tos — familiar, fast, and always reliable. For variety lovers, Haldiram’s is the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

When One Student Orders for Everyone

In a standout example of train camaraderie, a single student at Bhopal Junction placed an order for 30 thalis on the Gondwana Superfast Express, spending ₹6,070 to not order a meal but cater to the entire gang travelling together. And that’s just one order among many.

Nagpur Station is the Favourite.

Nagpur is strategically located at the geographical centre of India, and a majority of long-distance student train journeys to/from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata often pass through or halt here. Nagpur emerged as the preferred location for students to order delicious, fresh food from Swiggy and get it delivered to their seat before the train sped off to the next destination.

Engineering Colleges Lead the Way

Engineering students topped the list, accounting for nearly 70% of all student orders for food on trains. The key institutions included IIT Kharagpur, IIT BHU Varanasi, and Vellore Institute of Technology.

Pay-Later Options Give Students Freedom to Feast

A number of student orders opted for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) to stretch their pocket money a bit further, and this number jumped when other credit options were included. Instant gratification never tasted better!

Morning cravings to post-dinner munchies

Students don’t follow the clock when ordering on trains. Whether it’s a 7 AM breakfast or a 9:45 PM dinner followed by a dessert at 11 PM, students placed multiple back-to-back orders. About 1 in 5 students placed at least two orders on the same journey, often dinner at one station, followed by dessert at the next.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said, “Students are really loving Swiggy's Food on Train service! They're ordering everything from different cuisines to late-night snacks and even big group meals. This huge demand from students is inspiring Swiggy to keep improving the onboard dining experience and focus on delivering the meals students want, whenever and wherever they are on their journey.”

Swiggy’s partnership with IRCTC and its expansion to 100+ stations across India reflect its commitment to making train travel more enjoyable and seamless. With assured seat deliveries, cutlery, and a diverse menu spanning over thousands of brands, Swiggy Food on Train is transforming journeys into memorable food experiences, one order at a time.

