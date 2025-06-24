Gucci shock! Indian mom's epic reaction to handbag price goes viral In the viral video, a daughter whisks her parents on a shopping spree to the luxury outlet. The actual comedy starts when her mom realises that what appears to be a small bag is being sold for a whopping amount.

It is luxury brands that are most commonly at the centre of internet memes, particularly when their exorbitant prices are involved. The newest viral video is a case in point, with the painfully frank reactions of Indian parents who get face-to-face exposure to a Gucci store in Thailand. This is a moment that will leave many of us speechless!

The Priceless Reaction to a Pricey Purse

In the now-well-known viral video, a daughter whisks her parents on a shopping spree to the luxury outlet. The actual comedy starts when her mom realises that what appears to be a small bag is being sold for a whopping 72,000 baht (roughly ₹1.80 lakh). Her response? Gold! She promptly dismisses the price with a snort, and the dad, clearly unsettled, asks if that is the price for the entire shop and not one bag. With impeccable comic timing, the mother retorts that for the same amount, she could possibly afford ten trips to Thailand!

"Memories Over Things": The Daughter's Takeaway

As they step out of the shop, the mother repeats herself in incredulity: "72,000 baht for a little bag? I can get 10 trips to Thailand out of my money." The father teases, "For a moment there, I thought that was the showroom price."

Her daughter, the videographer, published the recording with her own commentary in the caption. "This was literally me the first time I walked into Gucci," she stated. "I’ve always believed that memories are worth more than things. Luxury is nice, but for me… nothing beats chasing sunsets in a new country, getting lost in a mountain village or sharing a meal with strangers who become friends. I’d pick the thrill of a road trip, a spontaneous hike or watching the stars from a remote campsite over designer bags or fancy dinners and dresses, any day."

Social Media Agrees: Realistic Reactions All Over!

The video has touched the hearts of social media users, who were immensely touched by the fact that the reactions of the parents were so real. The compliments poured in, with one of them stating, "Awww they are so cute. BTW my expression would be the same too."

Another remark made a typical remark on luxury items: "The fun fact is these bags are produced in China for 100 Rs and retailed with a Gucci tag for 70000." One simply qualified, "Well, Gucci is also found in India also and prices are very much similar or even more."

This is not the first viral reaction by Indian parents to luxury prices. There was a case a few years ago where a woman from Jharkhand became popular after she got a priceless reaction when she learned that her daughter had purchased a Gucci belt for ₹35,000. She was so taken aback by the price that she proclaimed that the belt was the same as students wear in Delhi Public School (DPS)!

