Stunt goes wrong after man seals his lips with superglue; watch viral video

In an attempt to go viral on the internet, people tend to perform different stunts. While it might look fun on the surface, every stunt has its consequences. A video has gone viral on the internet which shows a man applying superglue on his lips which ends up sealing his mouth. The video has garnered more than 8.5 million views.

The video was posted on Instagram by 'Badis TV' and shows a man sitting in a shop with a superglue in his hand. He then goes on to apply the superglue on his lips and brings them together. While he didn't expect his lips to stick to one another, however, in a turn of events, his lips get stuck immediately.

Initially, the man starts to laugh thinking it to not be true, however, when he tries to open his mouth, his lips remain shut. The man can be seen distressed and in a situation of panic. He can seen trying to open his mouth but can be seen unable to do so.

Watch the video here

While the video has garnered millions of views, several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "He would break down." Another comment reads, "Why not in the eyes?"

A third comment under the video says, "This is exactly why we shouldn’t play with glue!" Another comment said, "I hope he learned his lesson, because this could’ve been much worse."

It might be fun to try performing stunts for the sake of fun, however, it can have serious consequences like the one in the video. Hence, one should always weigh the pros and cons before attempting any such thing.

