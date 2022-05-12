Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Spain to offer three days 'menstrual leave' every month; Twitterati hail the decision

Spain's government will become the first Western country to offer period leaves

The measure will pass at Spain's next cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Meanwhile, reactions started pouring in over social media once the news spread

Women who suffer from bad period cramps every month are going to get relief. They will be granted menstrual leaves from work for up to three days in a month. However, this good news is only for women who are staying and working in Spain. Yes, that's true! According to a reform plan that is due to get approved by Spain's government next week, the country will become the first Western country to offer period leaves under which women would be able to get time off during that time of the month. Other countries that already have this policy include the names of -- Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Zambia.

Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society claim that around one-third of women who have periods suffer from severe pain which is called dysmenorrhe. The symptoms of the same include extreme cramping that occurs before or during the time a woman is menstruating. Apart from this, it also ranges from headaches and diarrhoea to a fever and stomach pain.

Angela Rodriguez, the secretary of state for equality, was quoted by El Periodico newspaper, "If someone has an illness with such symptoms a temporary disability is granted, so the same should happen with menstruation – allowing a woman with a very painful period to stay at home."

The Cadena Ser radio station announced that the measure is due to be approved by the Spain government next week. It will pass at Spain's next cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, reactions started pouring in over social media once the news spread.

Apart from the leaves, the reform package will also make sanitary pads and tampons more accessible. The value-added tax from the product sale price in supermarkets will also be removed. Apart from this, sanitary pads will be provided to students who need them. Apart from this, the policy will aim to provide these products free of cost to those in marginalized social circumstances.