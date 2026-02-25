Shehbaz Sharif trolled over Trump's 'Pakistan PM would have died' remark in Op Sindoor reference

New Delhi:

Known for his quirky and tall claims, Donald Trump again started a meme riot after his State of the Union address as the US President again claimed that he made the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of Operaton Sindoor in May 2025.

However, Trump added a twist this time, saying a nuclear conflict was avoided between the two countries because of his convention. He then made a remark about Shehbaz Sharif which ended being viral on social media.

"In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement," Trump said.

While he may have wanted to say that a nuclear conflict would have killed 35 million, Trump's choice of words were perceived as Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif telling him he would have died it a ceasefire had not taken place.

Internet reacts

Social media exploded with people resharing clips of Trump's remarks and trolling Sharif over his plea to Trump during India's Operation Sindoor.

"For months, there were denials. Dismissals. Carefully worded statements. Now, the U.S. President himself says he stepped in and, in his words, saved the Prime Minister of Pakistan," a user posted on X.

Another user sarcastically suggested that Shehbax Sharif is still breathing because India's PM decided to be "merciful"

https://x.com/crazy__shikhu/status/2026523005598446069?s=20

Trump's repeated India-Pak ceasefire claims

Since the confrontation in May 2025, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he was instrumental in halting the India-Pakistan conflict. He has maintained that his administration used trade deals and tariff measures as leverage to prevent further escalation, an assertion that New Delhi has not endorsed.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in retaliation for the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. 26 civilians were killed by terrorists of Pakistan-based outfits. Operation Sindoor saw India striking hard on terror bases and launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

Pakistan's military establishments were also hit in retaliation for Islamabad targeting civilian establishments in India.

Also read: Trump hails America's 'golden age', says US respected again like never before