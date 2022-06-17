Shah Rukh Khan's fan shares warm memory of superstar clicking selfie with his dad; netizens hail 'King Khan'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ROHAN_MUKH Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom is known to the world. The actor who enjoys a loyal fan following globally has time and again won the hearts of the people with his kind gestures. Several stories of SRK's kindness and humility are already popular among people. Another incident about the actor has been melting hearts of the netizens on social media platforms. One of Shah Rukh Khan's fans, author Rohan Mukherjee on Thursday shared a photo accompanied by an interesting story about King Khan's politeness about the time his father met the actor at a wedding. He posted a photo clicked three years ago from a wedding in which the author's father bumped into SRK.

When Mukerjee''s dad told Shah Rukh Khan that Mukherjee had gone to the same school as the actor, SRK said, "that's great we should take a selfie". When Rohan's father said that he doesn't know how to take one, SRK volunteered to take the selfie himself.

"My dad just told me he met Shah Rukh Khan at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, three years later," tweeted Mukherjee.

Netizens reactions

Soon after Mukherjee tweeted the picture, King Khan's kind gesture drew in a lot of praise from his fans as netizens appreciated the actor's gentle behaviour. "Hahahaha what a great story! Both SRK and your dad are icons." wrote a Twitter user. "Shah Rukh Sir such a humble man. Many times he is seen on TV with ordinary people, his fans, physically challenged, and senior citizens. He is so humble and loveable. Salute to Sir SRK," tweeted another. "That's so cool! He's such a gem. I am deeply envious of your father." wrote a third Twitterati.

Check out some more reactions of the netizens below:

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Jawan'. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The first look poster of the film shared by Shah Rukh has already created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Khan is currently busy with two other projects - Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Tapsee Pannu.

-with ANI inputs