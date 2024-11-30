‘Shaadi ka kharcha nikal raha hai’: Groom busy trading while sitting in mandap, internet in splits | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral Video: Groom busy trading while sitting in mandap

The wedding day is regarded as one of the most important days in one's life. At least, that's what romance movies make us believe. While a typical wedding scene features a groom excitedly awaiting his bride's dramatic entrance, a man has left social media in stitches after being spotted glued to his cell phone, monitoring his trade graph.

Trading, which refers to buying and selling stocks, bonds, commodities, or currencies over a short period for profit, has been increasingly popular among young people in recent years. A video published by the Instagram account @tradingleo.in showed a groom clad in an exquisite sherwani, obviously more focused on his trading dashboard than his wedding ceremony. Shot from behind, the video zooms in on the groom's phone screen, capturing him tracking stock market fluctuations.

The caption of the video read, "The Traders".

Watch the viral video here:

With 11 million views, the video elicited a variety of amusing responses. Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote, "Brother shaadi ka kharcha nikal raha hai (Brother is paying out the marriage expenses)." Another user said, "That is how he afforded the marriage and wedding."

“Only traders can understand the intensity of the market!” a third user said. “Don’t lose the trade. Or marriage cancelled,” another user commented.

A Instagram user commented, “Bhai ka stoploss na tuch ho jaye.”

Last year, a video of a married couple walking down the aisle made news because the groom was riveted to his phone throughout the wedding procession while holding the bride's hand.

