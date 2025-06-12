Serpent Surprise: US man finds snake peeking from Mazda's AC vent, goes viral The photos of the snake shared by a US man quickly garnered millions of views, with many users expressing a newfound phobia of their own car's interiors.

New Delhi:

A routine morning commute turned into a startling internet sensation for a US-based man who discovered an unexpected and slithery resident in his car's dashboard. Simon Sarris's now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter) has left netizens a mix of amused, horrified, and utterly stunned. A snake was found on the car dashboard.

Sarris shared a series of photos showing a snake brazenly peeking out from the air-conditioning vent of his Mazda. "The snake that lives in my Mazda is giving me saucy looks this morning," Sarris humorously captioned one of the images, adding, "Twenty minutes of Enya and his mood is unchanged." Air conditioning vent found to be a snake's temporary hideout.

The post quickly garnered millions of views, with many users expressing a newfound phobia of their own car's interiors. "You've just unlocked a new fear," one user commented, echoing the sentiments of many who admitted they wouldn't dare get into their cars again.

Users find the news of a snake in the air vents horrifying. The unusual encounter even caught the attention of Mazda USA, which playfully responded to Sarris's tweet, "Try Beyoncé; he looks like a diva."

Motor corporation Mazda provides name suggestions in humour. While the exchange sparked laughter among some, others were genuinely alarmed and urged Sarris to remove the reptilian stowaway before it could cause further trouble. However, extracting the uninvited guest proved to be a more complex task than anticipated.

Netizens are horrified, trying to suggest snake removal methods. However, Sarris explained his predicament, stating, "If he doesn’t leave the window, I’m going to have to leave my doors open and unplug the battery all afternoon and evening." He jokingly added, "But I better not come back to the whole snake family."

The car owner tried leaving his window down to coax the snake out.

When questioned about directly removing the snake, Sarris elaborated on his attempts. "I’ve got the window open, but (while driving) he was getting confused by the windscheild. So, I might have to grab him to get him out. But he retreated for now, so it’s up to him to leave." He also mentioned the possibility of opening the air box under the hood as a way to encourage the snake's independent exit.

The owner is afraid of snakes, hoping it will leave on its own.

As the story continues to captivate the internet, one thing is certain: Simon Sarris's serpentine saga has undoubtedly prompted many to think twice before simply cranking up their car's air conditioning. Whether the snake will eventually vacate its cosy dashboard abode or continue to freeload on the warmth remains to be seen.

