Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO reacts to PM Modi's Ghibli pictures, internet reacts Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI which developed ChatGPT, has reposted the Union Government of India's post. They shared the Studio Ghibli-style portraits of PM Modi. Check out the CEO's reaction here.

Studio Ghibli trend has taken over the internet. A recent update of ChatGPT allows users to create images in the Studio Ghibli style which is an iconic Japanese animation studio. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too joined the viral trend. The Union Government shared the Studio Ghibli-style portraits of PM Modi.

The caption of the post read, "Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes." The post garnered more than 1.4 million views. In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen shaking hands with President Donald Trump and posing with President Emmanuel Macron. The portraits also include PM Modi's visit to the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya.

Now, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI which developed ChatGPT, has reshared the post on X (formerly Twitter) with an emoji of the Indian flag. This post by Altman has garnered more than 1.2 million views. Several users have also taken to the comments section to share their views. While some liked it, some slammed the CEO.

One of the comments read, "He knows the market." Another commented, "The guy who created the style gets zero, and others make millions. What a world we are living in!"

A third user wrote, "I don’t understand. Miyazaki already said he didn’t appreciate it?" One comment read, "Let's be honest, none of us expected this Ghibli style to take over the world. Not even the creators!"

A user questioned, "what is your response to the hate and drama against all of this being a disrespect and unfair use of data of an artist who has spent his life for this to be a thing?"

