Mahira Khan recreates Chand Nawab's Eid reporting at railway station, watch hilarious video Mahira Khan can be seen reporting just like Chand Nawab in the original video where he speaks on Eid celebrations in Karachi. Check out the video here.

Mahira Khan's recent video has left the internet in splits. In the video, the 40-year-old actress can be seen recreating Chand Nawab's iconic reporting video at a railway station. In 2008, a video of Chand Nawab fumbling while reporting on the Eid festivities in Karachi went viral. This is the same video that Mahira Khan has now recreated.

Khan in the video can be seen wearing a red salwar and standing at a railway station with a mic in her hand. In the video, she can be seen reporting just like Chand Nawab in the original video where he speaks on Eid celebrations in Karachi. Like in the original where Chand Nawab gets interrupted by a stranger, Khan in the recreation too gets interrupted by a stranger and seems to get annoyed much like Chand Nawab in the original video.

The 2015 Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan which starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a character inspired by reporter Chand Nawab. This role was played by Siddiqui and had the same name.

The caption of the video reads, "Eid aaney waali hai aur Train station pe shoot thi - Chaand Nawab toh banta hai (Eid is coming in a few days and we had a shoot at the train station so the Chand Nawab recreation is a must)." Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 11.1 million views.

Several users have also commented on the video. One of the users commented, "We didn’t know we needed this." Another user wrote, "Recall value is epic."

A third user wrote, "15 years on, still relevant." One comment read, "The iconic Chand Nawab clip."

