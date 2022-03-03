Russia-Ukraine War: Twitter showers praises on Indian children bringing back their pets from war-torn country

Follow us on Russia-Ukraine War: Twitter shower praises on Indian children bringing back their pets from war-torn country

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Amid the growing tension, evacuated Indian nationals from the war-torn country have refused to leave their pets behind. A couple of Indian students -- who were stranded in Ukraine -- had declared that they will not leave Ukraine without their pets. A number of pictures are being circulated over social media of the students returning with their furry friends. Twitter has been showering them with praises for all these people who did not forget their cats and dogs in the war zone.

For example, Arya Aldrin, a medical student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya, had reportedly said she won't leave her five-month-old Siberian Husky puppy Zaira behind. She was praised for this decision by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Facebook.

Here's looking at how the Netizens responded to her noble gesture:

Yukta, a student from Pune, brought her seven-month-old Siberian Husky puppy Neela on one of the four IAF flights that landed in India. Commenting on Neela, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Twitter that I am sure the puppy would have been a well-behaved passenger. "Will see both (Yukta and Neela) of you again when I am back. Take care. Jai Hind," he added.

Image Source : FILE Huksy rescued from Ukraine

Gautam who was rescued from Ukraine's capital Kyiv arrived in India along with his cat. He came by the third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft early on Thursday. The pet cat was part of Gautam's journey from Ukraine to India. The pet has been with him for four months. The cat stayed with him in the bunker and crossed Poland along with him.

Image Source : ANI Cat rescued from Ukraine

Talking to ANI, Gaurav said, "This cat has been with me for the past four months. It stayed with me in the bunker, and then we crossed into Poland together.

A viral video was posted on social media by Rishabh Kaushik, a final-year undergraduate student of software engineering at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in Ukraine, in which he could be seen saying that he is not going to leave behind his dog 'Malibu' in Ukraine. He added that he tried contacting the Indian authorities so that he could take his dog with him but they repeatedly asked for documents.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, informed the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. As many as 18 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours including three IAF C-17 and other commercials flights like Air India, Indigo, Spice jet, Go first and Go Air, said MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

-With inputs from agencies