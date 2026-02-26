Rs 35,000 loan British Raj never repaid, Indian family wants it back after 109 years

Bhopal:

Can you imagine an Indian family lending money to the British government, and asking for it back more than a century later? A stunning historical claim from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, is now grabbing national attention, with a demand that could run into crores.

The story dates back to 1917, during the First World War. At the time, Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia, a prominent businessman and the second richest man in the state after Nawab Sultan Jahan Begum of Bhopal State, lent Rs 35,000 to the British government to support its administrative needs. While the figure may appear modest today, the amount was equivalent to several crores at that time.

Seek loan repayment after 109 years

Fast forward 109 years. The British have left India, governments have changed, but the Ruthia family still possesses the documents that bear witness to that historic transaction. Now, Vivek Ruthia, the grandson of Dada Jumma Lal, has stepped forward to reclaim what he says is his family's rightful due.

"My grandfather gave this amount to the British government. According to international law, a sovereign nation is obligated to repay its old debts. We are preparing to send a legal notice to the British Crown," Ruthia said.

About the Ruthia family

What adds more weight to the case is the stature of the Ruthia family. Locals claim the family still owns 40 to 45 percent of the land in Sehore, with properties extending from Indore to Bhopal. Crucially, the 1917 receipt and related documents are said to be intact.

The demand has now sparked intense curiosity and debate. If the claim is upheld in court, the repayment, along with accumulated interest, could turn into one of the largest financial settlements linked to colonial-era transactions.

All eyes are now on this century-old debt. Will the British royal establishment respond? And can a loan given during World War I rewrite financial history today? What began as a forgotten transaction may soon become one of the most extraordinary legal battles India has ever seen.

(Report: Rahul Malviya)

